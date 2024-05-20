Fonte : inter-news di 20 mag 2024

FOTO – Leao - scappa un like alle teorie complottistiche pro-Inter

FOTO – Leao, scappa un like alle teorie complottistiche pro-Inter (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Rafael Leao non si dà ancora per vinto. Il calciatore del Milan mette un like ad un post su X di un tifoso per un episodio accaduto durante Inter-Lazio. Mossa veramente discutibile. MA PERCHÈ? – Rafael Leao ancora non si arrende. Su X è la volta dell’ennesima teoria complottistica pro-Inter di questa stagione. Un tifoso ha pubblicato un video dell’Intervento in scivolata di Benjamin Pavard in uno contro uno da dietro su Taty Castellanos durante Inter–Lazio. L’arbitro ha giudicato regolare l’azione, il francese prende palla prima del giocatore biancoceleste e fa un miracolo. Nella corsa l’attaccante cade, ma il fallo non esiste proprio. Il calciatore del Milan non è d’accordo e mette un like sospetto. Mosse che potrebbero essere sicuramente evitate, ...
