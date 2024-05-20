Finn Balor e la passione per il calcio | Cosa faremo ora che la Premier League è terminata?

(Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Come ogni anno in questo periodo molti tifosi disi chiedonofare una volta conclusa la stagione sportiva della Serie A o di qualunque altro campionato europeo. Vale lo stesso anche per, atleta di nazionalità irlandese, ma gran tifoso del Tottenham Hotspur club con sede a Londra, Regno Unito. Lo stesso ex WWE Universal Champion ne ha parlato con un tweet sul suo profilo una volta concluso il campionato inglese nella giornata di ieri (19 maggio 2024 ndr). So what are we going to do now thatis over?? —Bálor (@) May 19, 2024 Per le statistiche, nonostante la sconfitta dell’Aston Villa contro il Crystal Palace per 5-0, il Tottenham non è riuscito ad agguantare il quarto ...

