Finn Balor e la passione per il calcio | Cosa faremo ora che la Premier League è terminata?

- WWE : Finn Balor annuncia il suo rinnovo. “Dopo 10 fantastici anni… Non vado da nessuna parte”
La situazione contrattuale di molte Superstar è uno degli argomenti più discussi nel periodo post WrestleMania. Diversi contratti di Superstar importanti come Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch e Finn Balor vengono dati in scadenza in questo periodo ...
- VIDEO : Brutto infortunio per Finn Balor ad una settimana da WrestleMania
Pare che WrestleMania non porti particolarmente bene a Finn Balor: ricordiamo infatti che durante WrestleMania 39, Edge si è imposto sull’irlandese in un avvincente Hell in a Cell, ma l’incontro viene ricordato anche per la brutta botta ...
- Becky Lynch racconta nel suo libro la separazione da Finn Balor : “Stava vivendo il suo sogno - e io non ne facevo parte”
Il percorso di Becky Lynch nel wrestling è stata un grande parabola ascendente, segnata da numerosi trionfi e sfide lungo il cammino. Ma la vita dei wrestler non esiste solo sul ring. Nella sua autobiografia, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your ...
