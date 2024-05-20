Fonte : movieplayer di 20 mag 2024

Eyes of Wakanda | nuovi dettagli sulla serie Marvel contengono spoiler

Eyes Wakanda

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Eyes of Wakanda: nuovi dettagli sulla serie Marvel contengono spoiler (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Abbiamo dei nuovi aggiornamenti sulla prossima serie animata della Marvel, Eyes of Wakanda. Finalmente abbiamo dei nuovi emozionanti aggiornamenti sui uno dei due prossimi show televisivi della Marvel Animation, Eyes of Wakanda. Dopo il finale della prima stagione di X-Men '97, la terza stagione di What If...? sarà probabilmente la prossima della Marvel Animation ma il dirigente dei Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, ha condiviso nuovi dettagli su Eyes of Wakanda e Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda, la serie animata sarà canone sacro ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: eyes wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda: nuovi dettagli sulla serie Marvel contengono spoiler - eyes of wakanda: nuovi dettagli sulla serie Marvel contengono spoiler - Nel live-action, i War Dogs sono il servizio centrale di intelligence di wakanda, incaricati di raccogliere informazioni in tutto il mondo per garantire la sicurezza del regno. Tra i membri degni di ...

Marvel Exec Reveals All-New Information about the Studio’s Animated Series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ - Marvel Exec Reveals All-New Information about the Studio’s Animated Series ‘eyes of wakanda’ - Marvel Animation has already had a banner year in 2024 and it’s only just gotten started. The 10-episode run of X-Men ’97 might ultimately be one of Marvel Studios’ best projects and fans are already ...

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sarà ispirata alle storie di Steve Ditko - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man sarà ispirata alle storie di Steve Ditko - Marvel Studios Brad Winderbaum ha condiviso nuovi dettagli su eyes of wakanda e Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Video di Tendenza
Video Eyes Wakanda
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.