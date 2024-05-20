Fonte : fifaultimateteam di 20 mag 2024

EA FC 24 Prediction TOTS Serie A | Il Team Of The Season In Arrivo Il 24 Maggio

Prediction TOTS

EA FC 24 Prediction TOTS Serie A: Il Team Of The Season In Arrivo Il 24 Maggio (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Di seguito vi riportiamo la nostra Prediction del TOTS della Serie A TIM che sarà reso disponibile durante il fine settimana nella modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Senza dubbio l’evento dedicato al Team Of The Season è uno dei più attesi dalla community di EA Sport FC e dagli appassionati della popolare modalità UT 24. Tra i candidati a ricevere la carta speciale del TOTS ci sono l’attaccante argentino dell’Inter Lautaro Martinez principale protagonista nella vittoria del ventesimo scudetto dell’Inter, l’attaccante portoghese Rafael Leao che con le sue prodezze ha trascinato il Milan durante tutta la stagione e l’attaccante argentino della Roma Paulo Dybala che è stato fondamentale sia nelle partite del campionato che della UEFA ...
