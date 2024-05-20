Chris Pratt vuole lavorare con Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt, once lazy like Garfield, says he's more pampered now: 'I'm an indoor cat' - Chris pratt, once lazy like Garfield, says he's more pampered now: 'I'm an indoor cat' - The Marvel star made his name as the slovenly Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec, so he knows a thing or two about taking things easy.

Chris Pratt has asked Katherine Schwarzenegger to act alongside him onscreen - Chris pratt has asked his wife katherine Schwarzenegger to star alongside him in a screen project. katherine, 34, did not follow her Terminator star father Arnold Schwarzenegger into acting and ...

Chris Pratt reveals his daughters haven't watched 'Garfield' yet - Chris pratt has explained why his daughters, Lyla and Eloise, haven't watched Garfield yet even though his "son has seen it." Chris attended the premiere of his new film on Sunday and got candid about ...