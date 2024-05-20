Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 20 mag 2024

Blake Lively torna al cinema nel trailer di It End With Us

Blake Lively torna al cinema nel trailer di It End With Us (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Blake Lively sta, finalmente, tornando in scena. Lively, infatti, sarà la protagonista dell’adattamento di “It Ends With Us” di Colleen Hoover, diretto da Justin Baldoni. “It Ends With Us” è incentrato su Lily Bloom (Lively), una donna che supera un’infanzia traumatica per intraprendere una nuova vita a Boston e inseguire il sogno di una vita di aprire un’attività in proprio. Un incontro casuale con l’affascinante neurochirurgo Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) innesca un intenso legame, ma quando i due si innamorano profondamente, Lily inizia a vedere lati di Ryle che le ricordano la relazione tossica dei suoi genitori. Quando il primo amore di Lily, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), rientra improvvisamente nella sua vita, la sua relazione con Ryle viene sconvolta e ...
