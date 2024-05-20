Blake Lively torna al cinema nel trailer di It End With Us

- It Ends With Us - il trailer del film con Morrone e Blake Lively ha incantato i fan VIDEO
- It Ends With Us - il trailer del film con Morrone e Blake Lively ha incantato i fan VIDEO
Articolo pubblicato venerdì 17 Maggio 2024, 13:33 Il primo trailer ufficiale di It Ends With Us – Siamo noi a dire basta, è online. L’adattamento dell’omonimo best seller di Colleen Hoover, mostra Blake Lively nei panni della protagonista Lily, ...
- Blake Lively - fioraia innamorata in It ends with us - qual è la trama del film?
Si intitola It ends with Us – Siamo noi a dire basta il nuovo film interpretato da Blake Lively, un dramma romantico tratto dall’omonimo best-seller mondiale di Colleen Hoover (edito in Italia da Sperling & Kupfer). La radiosa moglie di Ryan ...
Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks Achieve 17-Point Comeback Win Over OKC Thunder, Clinch WCF Bid - Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks Achieve 17-Point Comeback Win Over OKC Thunder, Clinch WCF Bid - with the chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on the line, the Dallas Mavericks pulled through with a 117-116 victory in Game 6 against t ...
This Was Brainerd - May 20 - This Was Brainerd - May 20 - A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1924.
Huawei MateBook X Pro Review: So Light I Can Hold With Two Fingers - Huawei MateBook X Pro Review: So Light I Can Hold with Two Fingers - Huawei’s laptops have always been known for being sleek, but the newest one, the 2024 MateBook X Pro, really takes it up a notch. This Intel Core 9 Ultra-powered, 14.2-inch screen laptop weighs only ...