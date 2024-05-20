Ballard launches 9th generation high-performance fuel cell engine for heavy-duty vehicles at ACT Expo 2024

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today unveils its 9th generation, high-performance fuel cell engine, the FCmove®-XD, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Ballard is exhibiting at Booth 1821 from May 20-23, 2024. "We are laser focused on strengthening the economic value proposition for heavy-duty mobility customers," said Mircea Gradu, Ballard's Chief engineering Officer. "With the unveiling of our 9th generation of fuel cell engine – ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Jackson Purchase Distillery Expands with $25 Million Investment in Western Kentucky - Jackson Purchase Distillery Expands with $25 Million Investment in Western Kentucky - In the quiet town of Hickman, nestled in the far reaches of Western Kentucky, a new star is rising in the world of bourbon. Jackson Purchase Distillery , a relatively new player in the industry, ...