An American Saga di Kevin Costner è un gioco di destrezza tra trame stereotipate e confuse

Sienna Miller walks the Cannes red carpet with daughter Marlowe - An American Saga, playing Frances Kittredge, a woman who moves to the settlement with her husband and children.

How Kevin Costner keeps those cowboyish good looks! Star, 69, says he's 'never felt the need' for plastic surgery and credits his physique to running around after his kids - Kevin Costner appeared youthful and dapper as he took to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival yesterday - but how does he look so youthful at 69-years-old

Trump biopic premieres in Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France (AFP): A Donald Trump biopic and the latest dark creation by David Cronenberg premiere in Cannes on Monday as the world-famous film festival reaches its midway point.