An American Saga di Kevin Costner è un gioco di destrezza tra trame stereotipate e confuse (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Un debutto promettente Trentaquattro anni fa, Kevin Costner ha fatto il suo debutto alla regia con Balla coi lupi, un western toccante e culturalmente complesso che ha vinto diversi Oscar, tra cui quello come miglior regista per Costner. Questo successo ha suggerito un futuro brillante per Costner come regista, arrivando due anni prima che Clint Eastwood vincesse l’Oscar per Gli spietati. Una strada rocciosa Tuttavia, il film successivo di Costner, Il postino, fu un costoso fallimento che lo tenne lontano dalla regia per quasi un decennio. Nonostante le grandi aspettative, la scarsa performance del film ha rappresentato una battuta d’arresto significativa nella sua carriera di regista. Un barlume di speranza Costner è tornato alla regia con Open Range, un film meno ...
