Amal Alamuddin Clooney ha avuto un ruolo chiave nel mandato di arresto per Netanyahu e i leader di Hamas (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Amal Alamuddin Clooney ha avuto un ruolo cruciale nella decisione della CPI di proclamare mandato d'arresto per crimini di guerra nei confronti del premier israeliano e dei leader di Hamas: "Credo nello stato di diritto e nella necessità di proteggere le vite dei civili".
