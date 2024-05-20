AGI to Debut at COMPUTEX 2024

AGI Technology, a pioneering provider of high-performance storage solutions from Taiwan, will make its inaugural appearance at COMPUTEX 2024. This grant event will take place from June 4 to June 7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, where AGI will be showcasing its latest innovations at Booth #J0218. Event DetailsDate: June 4 - 7, 2024Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1Booth: #J0218 AGI will present cutting-edge technology across three main themes: Spotlight Innovations - Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD: The world's first 2TB microSD card, exclusively produced by AGI, sets a new standard in mass production and storage capacity. - TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series: This DDR5 series, featuring RGB lighting and a heat sink for overclocking, delivers ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
