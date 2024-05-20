Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 20 mag 2024

AGI to Debut at COMPUTEX 2024

AGI Debut

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

AGI to Debut at COMPUTEX 2024 (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) TAIPEI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/

AGI Technology, a pioneering provider of high-performance storage solutions from Taiwan, will make its inaugural appearance at COMPUTEX 2024. This grant event will take place from June 4 to June 7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, where AGI will be showcasing its latest innovations at Booth #J0218. Event DetailsDate: June 4 - 7, 2024Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1Booth: #J0218 AGI will present cutting-edge technology across three main themes: Spotlight Innovations - Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD: The world's first 2TB microSD card, exclusively produced by AGI, sets a new standard in mass production and storage capacity. - TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series: This DDR5 series, featuring RGB lighting and a heat sink for overclocking, delivers ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: 2024 computex

Dispositivi Asus, innovazioni con AI, gaming e sostenibilità - Dispositivi Asus, innovazioni con AI, gaming e sostenibilità - La conferenza di apertura di Asus per il computex 2024, denominata Always Incredible, si terrà il 3 giugno alle 10:00 ora italiana e sarà trasmessa in streami ...

ROG Ally X non ha più segreti: 'avrà anche 24GB di RAM LPDDR5X' - ROG Ally X non ha più segreti: 'avrà anche 24GB di RAM LPDDR5X' - Nuovo giro di leak per la chiacchieratissima ROG Ally X, console handheld di nuova generazione che mira a offrire un'esperienza migliorata.

Le prime console portatili Intel Lunar Lake potrebbero essere mostrate al Computex tra poche settimane - Le prime console portatili Intel Lunar Lake potrebbero essere mostrate al computex tra poche settimane - I dettagli sulla console portatile GP10 di Weibu, alimentata da un processore Intel Lunar Lake non specificato, sono trapelati sul sito ufficiale del computex. Sembra che potremmo vedere un'anteprima ...

Video di Tendenza
Video AGI Debut
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.