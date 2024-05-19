(Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) VERSIONE IN ITALIANO “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.” Gilbert K. Chesterton‘s famous aphorism describes perfectly our, where the Leaning Tower of Pisa is straight and everything else is crooked. A reality where madness has come out of mental hospitals to become law, imposing health treatments based on inclusiveness and tolerance on those who have remained sane.and reality We are talking about the rise of, according to which human sexuality is not binary (male-female), but a spectrum of variants upon which one can swing and change at will. Anyone who doesn’t accept it is automatically singled out as a bigot who prevents people trapped in ...

2 bodies discovered inside plane in Alaska lake - 2 bodies discovered inside plane in Alaska lake - The bodies of Dave Hedgers, 58, and Aaron Fryer, 45, were found by a dive team inside the aircraft in Six Mile Lake near the Athabascan community of Nondalton, about 322 km southwest of Anchorage, ...

After “riding the emotional roller coaster,” former Avs center Matt Duchene’s quest for a Cup includes knockout of former team - After “riding the emotional roller coaster,” former Avs center Matt Duchene’s quest for a Cup includes knockout of former team - Double overtime. Running on fumes. A week that turned the Avalanche’s season upside down. It’s been a long time since Duchene played for Colorado at this point (although, fans still boo him at Ball ...

Justice Alito’s home flew a US flag upside down after Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ claims, a report says - Justice Alito’s home flew a US flag upside down after Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ claims, a report says - An upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel ...