2 bodies discovered inside plane in Alaska lake - 2 bodies discovered inside plane in Alaska lake - The bodies of Dave Hedgers, 58, and Aaron Fryer, 45, were found by a dive team inside the aircraft in Six Mile Lake near the Athabascan community of Nondalton, about 322 km southwest of Anchorage, ...
After “riding the emotional roller coaster,” former Avs center Matt Duchene’s quest for a Cup includes knockout of former team - After “riding the emotional roller coaster,” former Avs center Matt Duchene’s quest for a Cup includes knockout of former team - Double overtime. Running on fumes. A week that turned the Avalanche’s season upside down. It’s been a long time since Duchene played for Colorado at this point (although, fans still boo him at Ball ...
Justice Alito’s home flew a US flag upside down after Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ claims, a report says - Justice Alito’s home flew a US flag upside down after Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ claims, a report says - An upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel ...