Superbike | Michael Rinaldi, partenza da incubo con Motocorsa Racing - superbike | michael Rinaldi, partenza da incubo con Motocorsa Racing - Non è certamente facile passare dalla moto dominatrice assoluta degli ultimi anni di superbike, a un’altra che sta incontrando ... Era una sfida, certamente, che michael Rinaldi aveva accettato di ...

Glenn Irwin keen on back-to-back British Superbike trebles after NW200 heroics - Glenn Irwin keen on back-to-back British superbike trebles after NW200 heroics - The Hager PBM Ducati rider completed a clean sweep in the superbike class on the north coast to extend his unbeaten streak at the Ulster road race to 11 last weekend, beating the record of nine ...

Bautista the pivot, Iannone between Go Eleven, BMW and beyond: the SBK market in chiaroscuro - Bautista the pivot, Iannone between Go Eleven, BMW and beyond: the SBK market in chiaroscuro - SBK: ANALYSIS - Negotiations have yet to get into full swing, and as many as three official teams are being called upon to define their set-up for next year. Who will make the first move and who will ...