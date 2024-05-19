Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 19 mag 2024

Superbike | Michael Rinaldi - partenza da incubo con Motocorsa Racing

Superbike Michael

Superbike | Michael Rinaldi, partenza da incubo con Motocorsa Racing (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Non è certamente facile passare dalla moto dominatrice assoluta degli ultimi anni di Superbike, a un’altra che sta incontrando enormi difficoltà e che possiede, ovviamente, orizzonti fortemente diversi rispetto a quella governata nel recente passato. Era una sfida, certamente, che Michael Rinaldi aveva accettato di getto, dopo essere stato sostituito da Nicolò Bulega nel team ufficiale Ducati, ma la squadra satellite di Borgo Panigale, Motocorsa Racing, sta dimostrando di non essersi (ancora) adattata all’universo della SBK. Nove gare tremende per il ragazzo nato a Rimini che non è mai riuscito a trovare un feeling positivo con il suo bolide. Soltanto ventuno, infatti, i punti raccolti dall’azzurro che occupa la poco ambita diciassettesima posizione della classifica piloti. Con questi risultati, ...
