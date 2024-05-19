Rugby e business | addio alla leggenda irlandese Tony O' Reilly

Taoiseach leads tributes following death of ‘trailblazer’ businessman Tony O’Reilly - Taoiseach leads tributes following death of ‘trailblazer’ businessman tony O’Reilly - “Through the Ireland Funds, tony changed the global narrative on peace and reconciliation on this island. “My deepest sympathies to his children, family and friends.” As news of his death emerged, the ...
Ireland and Lions Rugby legend Tony O’Reilly dies - Ireland and Lions rugby legend tony O’Reilly dies - Tributes have flowed for Ireland and British and Irish Lions legend tony O’Reilly, who passed away at the age of 88.
May 19: Tony O’Reilly dies; Jobcentre security guards to strike; Rent control protests held - May 19: tony O’Reilly dies; Jobcentre security guards to strike; Rent control protests held - tony O’Reilly dies aged 88 tony O’Reilly, one of Ireland’s leading business figures, has died at the age of 88. O’Reilly, who was also known as a media ...