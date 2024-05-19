Fonte : velvetmag di 19 mag 2024

LAIKA espone al Serlachius con Ai Weiwei - Man Ra - Picasso

LAIKA espone al Serlachius con Ai Weiwei, Man Ray, Picasso (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) La Street Artist LAIKA espone al celebre museo Seralachius in Finlandia all’interno della mostra collettiva dal titolo Maschere. I suoi lavori saranno accanto ai capolavori di maestri dell’arte quali Picasso, Ai Weiwei e Man Ray. La Street Artist e attivista italiana, paragonata spesso ad uno dei pilastri dell’arte di strada: Banksy, approda con il suo stile irriverente e i suoi messaggi di denuncia civile, sociale, umanitario e universale in Finlandia al museo Seralachius. Iconica con la sua maschera bianca e la sua parrucca rossa, LAIKA trasforma il suo pensiero in arte e lo fa attraverso un manifesto, un murales o un’installazione. E quell’arte oggi arriva accanto ai grandi maestri come Picasso, Ai Weiwei e Man Ray, accanto ai quali la Street Artist italiana ...
