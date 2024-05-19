Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 19 mag 2024

Judo Al meeting Fisdr di Ravenna brillano Gianmarco e Tolomelli

Judo meeting

Judo. Al meeting Fisdr di Ravenna brillano Gianmarco e Tolomelli (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Il Pala De Andrè di Ravenna ospita il meeting nazionale di Judo Fisdr. Un centinaio di Judoka provenienti da tutta Italia hanno preso parte alla kermesse nazionale ultima prova utile per definire l’accesso al campionato Italiano che si svolgerà a Perugia. Due gli atleti in forza al Budokan Institute seguiti dal tecnico federale Francesco Di Feliciantonio. Lorenzo Giammarco, battendo per ippon Francesco Di Lullo, Enrico Paccanella ed Enrico Muratore, ottiene l’oro nella categoria dei pesi leggeri. Sebbene alla prima esperienza, Luca Ermanno Tolomelli conquista l’argento nella categoria dei pesi medi.
