IFF | Scenes with My Father miglior documentario - La voix des autres premiato miglior corto

IFF: “Scenes with My Father” miglior documentario, “La voix des autres” premiato miglior corto (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Bergamo. Il documentario Scenes with My Father di Biserka Suran e il cortometraggio La voix des autres di Fatima Kaci sono i film vincitori del 18° IFF – Integrazione Film Festival, concorso cinematografico internazionale dedicato a inclusione, identità e intercultura, promosso a Bergamo da Cooperativa Ruah. Le opere vincitrici sono state annunciate nella serata finale del Festival, sabato 18 maggio al Cinema Lo Schermo Bianco, nel polo culturale Daste. Scenes with My Father racconta di una giovane donna che esplora il misterioso passato del padre jugoslavo, alienato da tempo. La ricerca di risposte la porta a svelare un profondo trauma famigliare. La voix des autre ha per protagonista Rim, mediatrice ...
