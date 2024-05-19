Fonte : fanpage di 19 mag 2024

I look coordinati delle figlie di Michelle Hunziker per la cresima di Sole

I look coordinati delle figlie di Michelle Hunziker per la cresima di Sole (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) La figlia della conduttrice ha celebrato la cresima all'interno del Duomo di Milano. per l'occasione Michelle Hunziker ha voluto puntare tutti i look sui toni del pastello, realizzato un perfetto quadretto familiare.
