Fonte : ilrestodelcarlino di 19 mag 2024

I Frogs sfidano il North Park University Vikings

Frogs sfidano

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilrestodelcarlino©

I Frogs sfidano il North Park University Vikings (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Una partita unica si svolgerà oggi alle ore 15.00, al Velodromo Vigorelli di Milano: direttamente dagli Stati Uniti, i Frogs Legnano ospitano i North Park University Vikings per un incontro amichevole. Evento collaterale al Campionato Italiano di Football Americano IFL, porterà lo spirito e il gioco americano sul campo milanese, offrendo al team neroargento una preziosa opportunità per misurarsi con i “nativi“ della palla ovale e favorendo una maggiore conoscenza e visibilità del football americano nel nostro paese. "Questa partita sarà un evento speciale – sottolinea il presidente Ettore Guarneri -, un confronto sul campo con chi questo sport ce l‘ha nel sangue, ma soprattutto un’occasione di festa per tutta la famiglia Frogs per condividere la passione per il football". Il team ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino
Notizie su altre fonti: frogs north

I Frogs sfidano il North Park University Vikings - I frogs sfidano il north Park University Vikings - Oggi alle 15.00 al Velodromo Vigorelli di Milano si terrà un incontro amichevole di football americano tra i frogs Legnano e i north Park University Vikings, evento collaterale al Campionato Italiano ...

Fort St. John North Peace Museum Update: Free admission on May 18 for International Museum Day - Fort St. John north Peace Museum Update: Free admission on May 18 for International Museum Day - Saturday, May 18, is International Museum Day. The north Peace Historical Society is offering FREE admission to the museum for EVERYONE between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Families enjoy frog-themed activities ...

Kiwi music stars fight against gold mine plan beneath conservation land - Kiwi music stars fight against gold mine plan beneath conservation land - Big names in New Zealand music are supporting a campaign against OceanaGold’s proposed gold and silver mine underneath conservation land between Waihi and Whangamata, Coromandel, which could be ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.