Fonte : sportface di 19 mag 2024

Highlights Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | Mondiale pesi massimi VIDEO

Highlights Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Mondiale pesi massimi (VIDEO) (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Gli Highlights del match tra Tyson Fury e Oleksandr Usyk. L’ucraino si laurea campione indiscusso dei pesi massimi: non accadeva dal 1999 quando Lennox Lewis unificò le tre cinture. Nell’era delle quattro corone invece Usyk è il primo ad essere il Re unificato della divisione regina. Una vittoria per split decision quella dell’ucraino, che fa cadere l’imbattibilità di Fury, che ha rischiato di andare ko nel nono round. Ecco le azioni salienti. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: usyk highlights

Tyson Fury's Immediate Reaction to Losing to Oleksandr Usyk - Tyson Fury's Immediate Reaction to Losing to Oleksandr usyk - Tyson Fury has come under heavy scrutiny from boxing fans for his immediate reaction to losing to Oleksandr usyk in the undisputed heavyweight championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this evening.

Oleksandr Usyk Beats Tyson Fury By Split Decision to Win Undisputed Heavyweight Title - Oleksandr usyk Beats Tyson Fury By Split Decision to Win Undisputed Heavyweight Title - Oleksandr usyk established himself as the baddest man in boxing's heavyweight division with a split decision win over Tyson Fury to unify all four belts ...

Oleksandr Usyk beats Tyson Fury by split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion - Oleksandr usyk beats Tyson Fury by split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr usyk has defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. usyk (22-0) added Fury’s WBC title to his ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.