Highlights e gol Arsenal-Everton 2-1 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Arsenal-Everton 2-1: Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Arsenal-Everton 2-1, match valido per la trentottesima e ultima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024. Delusione atroce per i ragazzi di Arteta, il titolo sfuma proprio sul più bello. E i Gunners finiscono sotto per effetto della rete di Gueye per la squadra di Liverpool, ma al 43?, tre minuti dopo, Tomiyasu firma il pareggio. Nel secondo tempo tante occasioni e poi il gol conclusivo di Havertz, che non vale però il titolo. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti. GLI Highlights DI Arsenal-Everton 2-1   SportFace.
