FOTO | La Riott Squad riunita al matrimonio di Ruby Soho

Riott Squad Comes Together at Ruby Soho’s Matrimonial Celebration - riott Squad Comes Together at ruby Soho’s Matrimonial Celebration - ruby Soho’s wedding is significant as it marked the reunion of the riott Squad, a beloved group by wrestling fans. The event signified a rare occurrence where all three former WWE superstars came ...

Liv Morgan: 'Valhalla Farted In The Ring All The Time During Our Riott Squad Days' - Liv Morgan: 'Valhalla Farted In The Ring All The Time During Our riott Squad Days' - WWE Superstars were wary of keeping their distance from Valhalla as the riott Squad alum has been known to pass wind in the ring. Before she was Valhalla, the Viking competed as Sarah Logan and was ...

FOTO: L’ex WWE Ruby Soho si è sposata, eccola in abito bianco col pancione - FOTO: L’ex WWE ruby Soho si è sposata, eccola in abito bianco col pancione - A poche settimane dall'annuncio della loro gravidanza, ruby Soho e Angelo Parker sono convolati a nozze. A rivelarlo è stato il loro amico e collega John Silver, che ha pubblicato uno scatto dei feste ...