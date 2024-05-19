Fonte : zonawrestling di 19 mag 2024

FOTO | La Riott Squad riunita al matrimonio di Ruby Soho

FOTO: La Riott Squad riunita al matrimonio di Ruby Soho (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) La carriera di Liv Morgan nel main roster della WWE è iniziata nel 2017 con l’inserimento in una stable femminile: la Riott Squad. Il trio, composto inizialmente da Liv, Ruby Soho (all’epoca Ruby Riott) e Sarah Logan. Le cose hanno poi preso una brutta piega quando sia Ruby che Sarah sono state licenziate, con Ruby che è passata in AEW e Sarah Logan poi ritornata nel 2022 con il ring name Valhalla. Ancora insieme Proprio ieri Ruby Soho si è sposata con Angelo Parker, con il quale ha una relazione dall’anno scorso. In questa occasione, le due amiche si sono riunite a Ruby per festeggiarla, riunendo la storica stable. Ecco la FOTO pubblicata da Liv Morgan sul suo profilo ...
