Fonte : tuttotek di 19 mag 2024

Death Note | dove vedere il celebre anime in streaming

Death Note

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Death Note: dove vedere il celebre anime in streaming (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Ecco dove vedere Death Note, anime tratto dal celebre manga scritto da Tsugumi ?ba e disegnato da Takeshi Obata Prendete un giovane diciassettenne di successo, lo studente migliore del Giappone, ammirato da tutti, con lineamenti perfetti e una mente geniale e dategli in mano un quaderno in grado di uccidere qualunque persona di cui conosca il nome e il volto: ecco i presupposti da cui muove Death Note, il manga divenuto un anime cult scritto da Tsugumi ?ba e disegnato da Takeshi Obata. Nonostante la prima uscita del manga in Giappone risalga al 2003 e in Italia al 2006 (pubblicato da Panini Comics), Death Note è ancora oggi uno dei più celebri e apprezzati fumetti giapponesi. La sua trama colpisce e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
Notizie su altre fonti: death note

Death Note: dove vedere il celebre anime in streaming - death note: dove vedere il celebre anime in streaming - Ecco dove vedere death note, anime tratto dal celebre manga scritto da Tsugumi Oba e disegnato da Takeshi Obata.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar pay a visit to producer Ritesh Sidhwani after his mother's death - Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar pay a visit to producer Ritesh Sidhwani after his mother's death - Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother died on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were seen visiting the residence of the producer.

“The Hunger Games” cast: See where Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and more actors are now - “The Hunger Games” cast: See where Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and more actors are now - In case you haven’t heard, we are currently experiencing a Josh Hutcherson Renaissance (a Hutcherssance, if you will). With the resurgence of The Hunger Games series, the actor starring in two new hit ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.