Cina: Bach nominato professore onorario della Shanghai University of Sport (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024) Shanghai, 19 mag – (Xinhua) – Il presidente del Comitato olimpico internazionale (CIO), Thomas Bach, e’ stato nominato professore onorario presso la Shanghai University of Sport oggi a Shanghai. Bach ha partecipato alla cerimonia nel campus durante la sua visita a Shanghai per la Olympic Qualifier Series, e ha condiviso un discorso con studenti, insegnanti e altri ospiti. “La Shanghai University of Sport svolge un ruolo molto importante nel sostenere i Valori olimpici e l’educazione. Vorrei ringraziare molto il Comitato olimpico cinese e tutte le societa’ e il supporto per stabilire tutto questo”, ha osservato Bach. “State ...
