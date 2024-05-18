WWE | Cody e Logan firmano i contratti La sfida araba sarà valida per entrambe le cinture

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) La scorsa notte a SmackDown abbiamo avuto la firma deitraRhodes ePaul. Un segmento diverso dal solito dato che il campione US ha stilato lui stesso un contratto con i suoi termini, nei quali vi è inclusa la stipulazione Winner Takes All. Il vincitore dello scontro araboquindi il detentore sia del WWE Title che dello US Title. I due hanno poi avuto un alterco fisico culminato confesteggiante sul quadrato alzando davanti al pubblico e sotto gli occhi di Paul, le due. .@Rhodes IS ON A RAMPAGE! Things are getting heated ahead of #WWEKingAndQueen #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PbvFpq6uvB— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2024

Cody Rhodes Faces Off with Logan Paul Before WWE King and Queen of Ring Event - cody Rhodes Faces Off with logan Paul Before WWE King and Queen of Ring Event - Excitement builds as cody Rhodes comes face to face with his opponent, social media sensation and WWE United States Champion logan Paul, ahead of their anticipated matchup at WWE’s King and Queen of ...

WWE SmackDown Results: More Quarterfinal Matches in King and Queen of the Ring 2024 - WWE SmackDown Results: More Quarterfinal Matches in King and Queen of the Ring 2024 - The time has come for more quarterfinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring 2024, and they will take place on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Sports I ...

Booker T is actually on board with Logan Paul’s decision not to defend his title at King of the Ring - Booker T is actually on board with logan Paul’s decision not to defend his title at King of the Ring - When logan Paul broke the news that he wasn't going to defend his United States Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia at the end of the month and would instead exclusively be ...