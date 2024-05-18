WWE | Cody e Logan firmano i contratti La sfida araba sarà valida per entrambe le cinture

- WWE : Cody Rhodes e Logan Paul infiammano già la loro sfida partendo dai social
A SmackDown abbiamo assistito al confronto fra l’Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes e lo U.S. Champion Logan Paul, con quest’ultimo che si è rivelato il nuovo sfidante di Cody in vista del prossimo PLE King & Queen Of The Ring. Ma il ...
- WWE : Il nuovo sfidante di Cody Rhodes è Logan Paul - sarà champion vs champion
Durante il primo segmento dell’episodio di questa notte di SmackDown, il General Manager Nick Aldis ha invitato sul ring Cody Rhodes e si è congratulato con lui per il successo della sua difesa a WWE Backlash France. Il GM britannico ha poi ...
- VIDEO : Logan Paul uno di noi - segue il main event di Wrestlemania XL dagli spalti e si commuove per Cody!
Dopo il grande match combattuto (e vinto) contro Kevin Owens e Randy Orton, che gli ha consentito di mantenere lo US Title, Logan Paul ed alcuni amici si sono recati in uno sky box del Lincoln Financial Field per seguire, da fan, lo storico ...
