Venom | The Last Dance - sarà l'ultimo film con Tom Hardy

Venom The

Venom: The Last Dance, sarà l’ultimo film con Tom Hardy (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Tim Rothman, presidente di Sony Pictures, ha confermato che Venom: The Last Dance sarà l’ultimo film della serie con Tom Hardy  Il terzo capitolo sull’omonimo personaggio dei fumetti Marvel appartenente al franchise Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, sarà l’ultimo film della serie. Lo ha confermato Tim Rothman, chairman della Sony, che ha riferito che il terzo film in arrivo quest’anno porrà fine al franchise con protagonista Tom Hardy. Il terzo e ultimo film di sarà “enorme”, ha anche dichiarato. L’uscita nelle sale americane di The Last Dance, inizialmente prevista per il prossimo 8 novembre, è stata anticipata al 25 ...
