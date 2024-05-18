(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Ladito the End of the: il rumeno Emanuel Parvu dirige un dramma in widescreen dimostrando di saper tradurre al meglio una sceneggiatura acuta e attuale. Presentato a Cannes 77. Emanuel Parvu, tra i più interessanti autori mitteleuropei, va dritto al sodo, asciuga ed elimina l'extra diegetico (esempio: non c'è la musica), pur allargano lo sguardo visivo grazie ad un luminosissimo widescreen (estendendo l'azione anche dove la camera non arriva, segno di grande personalità). Il regista va dritto al sodo, perchéto the End of the, che cavalca un titolo emblematico e risolutivo, è il viaggio statico di una brutale epifania che passa attraverso la conoscenza e l'incoscienza. Uno specchio attuale, che potrebbe ...

Three Kilometres to the End of the World, recensione: l'asciuttezza grammaticale come idea di (ottimo) cinema - three kilometres to the End of the World, recensione: l'asciuttezza grammaticale come idea di (ottimo) cinema - La recensione di three kilometres to the End of the World: il rumeno Emanuel Parvu dirige un dramma in widescreen dimostrando di saper tradurre al meglio una sceneggiatura acuta e attuale. Presentato ...

Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor - Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor - They were fleeing Russian soldiers who managed to advance between five to 10 kilometres (three to six miles) along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces. People leaving ...

‘Manthan’, New Indian Cinema classic, breathes anew - ‘Manthan’, New Indian Cinema classic, breathes anew - Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah for the restored version of film 'Manthan' (The Churning) presented as part of Cannes Classics, pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film ...