Three Kilometers to the End of the World - la recensione | repressione e intolleranza

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Il film:to the End of the(Trei Kilometri Pana La Capatul Lumii), 2024. Regia: Emanuel Parvu. Cast: Ciprian Chiujdea, Laura Vasiliu, Bogdan Dumitrache, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Valeriu Andriu?? e Adrian Titieni. Genere: Drammatico. Durata: 105 minuti. Dove l’abbiamo visto: al Festival di Cannes, in lingua originale. Trama: La tranquilla vita di un villaggio isolano del Delta del Danubio viene sconvolta in seguito all’aggressione del diciassettenne Adi. A chi è consigliato? Agli appassionati di cinema europeo e in particolare della new wave rumena. O semplicemente a chi cerca un film solido, ben scritto e ben recitato. Presentato al Festival di Cannes 2024,to the End of the, terza opera del regista rumeno Emanuel Pârvu, è un dramma ...

Prosecutor’s Office: 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast - Prosecutor’s Office: 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast - Two people were killed and two more were injured when a car with civilians trying to evacuate from Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on May ...

China science, technology news summary -- May 18 - China science, technology news summary -- May 18 - The advancement has significantly extended the range of practical quantum entanglement networks, increasing it from a mere tens of meters to a substantial distance of tens of kilometers -- an ...

New York commands 5 billion euros in luxury street rents - New York commands 5 billion euros in luxury street rents - An MFF investigation into retail rents in the Big Apple reveals that Fifth Avenue, with peaks reaching 24,300 euros per square meter per year, remains the most expensive street in the world. SoHo’s ...