EnerSys Secures Energy Storage Product of the Year Award - EnerSys Secures energy Storage Product of the year Award - has secured the 2024 energy Storage Product of the year Award at the Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Excellence Awards. EnerSys was also shortlisted for the energy Storage / UPS Project of ...
Riassunto: EnerSys riceve il premio Energy Storage Product of the Year - Riassunto: EnerSys riceve il premio energy Storage Product of the year - ZUG, Svizzera–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), il leader globale nelle soluzioni di energia accumulata per applicazioni industriali, ha ottenuto il premio 2024 energy Storage Product of the year ...