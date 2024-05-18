Fonte : zonawrestling di 18 mag 2024

PWR: Info & Match annunciati “PWR Roman Rumble 2024” (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Le Info e i Match annunciati per “PWR Roman Rumble 2024”, in programma Domenica 19 Maggio alla Stazione Birra di Roma: PWR Roman Rumble 2024Domenica 19 Maggio – RomaStazione Birra – Via Placanica 172 Inizio Ore 17 – Biglietti Online QUI Match annunciati: -Tristan Archer difenderà l’EPW Heavyweight Title contro Karim Brigante in un Last Man Standing Match;-Amale difenderà l’EPW Women’s Title contro Camilla;-Il D.O.G.M.A (Axel Fury, Luke Astaroth e VP Dozer) affrontano il Team del Vecchio Nerd (Omar Prince &; Two Bastalanders);-Ecco gli atleti finora annunciati per la 30-Man Roman Rumble che regala ...
