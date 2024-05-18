Fonte : calcionews24 di 18 mag 2024

Per rinascere Rashford ha una sola SPERANZA | o andare via dal Manchester United o che vada via TEN HAG | l’analisi di un allenatore

Per rinascere

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

«Per rinascere Rashford ha una sola SPERANZA: o andare via dal Manchester United o che vada via TEN HAG»: l’analisi di un allenatore (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Le parole di un ex allenatore del Manchester United sul futuro di Marcus Rashford nella prossima stagione. I dettagli Marcus Rashford, 26 anni, ha segnato solo otto gol in 41 presenze in tutte le competizioni in questa stagione, un calo rilevante rispetto alle sue abitudini. L’ex vice-allenatore del Manchester United di un decennio fa, l’olandese
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
Notizie su altre fonti: rashford manchester

Marcus Rashford told he needs to get away from Erik ten Hag for sake of his career - Marcus rashford told he needs to get away from Erik ten Hag for sake of his career - Former manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes Marcus rashford would benefit from a change in manager after struggling under Erik ten Hag this season. rashford, 26, has scored just eight ...

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Visitors miss out on winning Women's Super League title as Emma Hayes secures fairytale Chelsea ending on final day - Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Visitors miss out on winning Women's Super League title as Emma Hayes secures fairytale Chelsea ending on final day - There was a sense of expectation around Villa Park before kick-off. The WSL title was being decided on the final day and with both City and Chelsea level on points ...

Bruno Fernandes sets deadline for Man Utd future decision after demanding wage rise - Bruno Fernandes sets deadline for Man Utd future decision after demanding wage rise - manchester United might only have a short window of opportunity ... but players like Casemiro, Marcus rashford and Mason Mount earn more than him. Furthermore, at the age of 29, this might be ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.