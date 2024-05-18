Fonte : dailymilan di 18 mag 2024

Panchina Milan - non tramonta l’ipotesi Graham Potter Lo scenario

Panchina Milan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dailymilan©

Panchina Milan, non tramonta l’ipotesi Graham Potter. Lo scenario (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Panchina Milan, la pista che porta a Graham Potter non è affatto tramontata. Furlani stima il tecnico inglese, ecco la situazione Sempre caldo il tema del nuovo allenatore del Milan per la prossima stagione. Il club rossonero, che saluterà Stefano Pioli al termine della stagione, sta già valutando una serie di nomi per individuare il miglior profilo. Tanti i nomi accostati al Milan negli ultimi tempi. Tra questi c’è anche quello di Graham Potter. l’ipotesi relativa al manager inglese ex Brighton e Chelsea non è tramontata e potrebbe riprendere quota a breve. Attualmente svincolati, Potter è considerato uno dei candidati principali nel prendere il posto di Pioli sulla ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dailymilan
Notizie su altre fonti: milan graham

Milan open talks with Scaloni but Fonseca still leading candidate - milan open talks with Scaloni but Fonseca still leading candidate - Paulo Fonseca is still the top of milan’s list in their search for a new head coach ... the Rossoneri are open to other candidates including Marcelo Gallardo and graham Potter. Not in consideration ...

Allenatore Milan, in pole resta Fonseca. Ma nella lista ci sono anche Scaloni e Potter - Allenatore milan, in pole resta Fonseca. Ma nella lista ci sono anche Scaloni e Potter - Potrebbe tornare al River o scegliere l’Europa. Di sicuro, conosce l’apprezzamento del milan. gli altri graham Potter è un nome considerato e del resto al milan ha già fatto male nello scontro con il ...

CM: Milan ‘in a great position’ to land Bologna star over Arsenal – the reasons | OneFootball - CM: milan ‘in a great position’ to land Bologna star over Arsenal – the reasons | OneFootball - The work done so far on the operation puts milan ‘in a great position’ and they are planning to trigger the €40m release clause in his deal as early as June. First, however, ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.