Muzzle City of Wolves: in lavorazione in sequel di Muzzle, tornano Aaron Eckart e il suo cane poliziotto - muzzle city of Wolves: in lavorazione in sequel di muzzle, tornano Aaron Eckart e il suo cane poliziotto - A un anno di distanza dal film d'azione e di vendetta muzzle, Aaron Eckhart torna a interpretare il poliziotto Jacke Rosser nel sequel, che si intitola muzzle: city of Wolves e promette più tensione e ...

Aaron Eckhart Returning for Canine Action Thriller Sequel ‘Muzzle: City of Wolves' (EXCLUSIVE) - Aaron Eckhart Returning for Canine Action Thriller Sequel ‘muzzle: city of Wolves' (EXCLUSIVE) - Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight,” “Sully”) is set to return to the “muzzle” universe in action thriller “muzzle: city of Wolves.” The actioner marks the sequel to “muzzle” and will be directed by John ...

Mum screamed 'XL bully has my boy' as dog ripped off part of his skull in attack - Mum screamed 'XL bully has my boy' as dog ripped off part of his skull in attack - A mum screamed "an XL bully has got my boy" as the unmuzzled dog bit a chunk off the child's head, a court has heard. The youngster was visiting a friend when the tragic attack took place. The dog, ...