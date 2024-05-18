Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 18 mag 2024

Motherwell – St Johnstone – probabili formazioni

Motherwell – St Johnstone – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Il St Johnstone cercherà di evitare lo spareggio per la retrocessione in Scottish Premiership domenica 19 maggio quando andrà ad affrontare il Motherwell. I padroni di casa hanno ancora la possibilità di finire un posto più in alto in classifica, ma l’attenzione sarà sicuramente rivolta agli ospiti in questa partita. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell – St Johnstone è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Motherwell – St Johnstone a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Con due vittorie e una sconfitta da quando la Scottish Premiership è stata divisa, il Motherwell è stato incoerente nelle sue prestazioni nel gruppo di retrocessione. Tuttavia, gli Steelmen arrivano a questo fine settimana con il potenziale di finire ancora sopra ...
