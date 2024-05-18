Motherwell-St Johnstone domenica 19 maggio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Craig Levein tells St Johnstone to focus on beating Motherwell in final game - Craig Levein tells St johnstone to focus on beating Motherwell in final game - Craig Levein has told his St johnstone side to embrace the simplicity of their task against Motherwell on Sunday. The Saints scored a dramatic last-gasp goal against relegation rivals Ross County at ...

Celtic 0-0 St Mirren - Celtic 0-0 St Mirren - Sat, May 18, 2024, 04:30 AM PDT in the Scottish Premiership. Watch Celtic PPV on Celtic TV. Buy your match ticket online or call Celtic's ticket service on 0141 230 1967. Read all the match ...

'No reason I wouldn't want to come back to Motherwell' - Vale - 'No reason I wouldn't want to come back to Motherwell' - Vale - Motherwell striker Jack Vale - who will return to parent club Blackburn after Sunday's game against St johnstone - has not ruled out a future return to Fir Park. The 23-year-old has scored three goals ...