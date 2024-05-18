Fonte : infobetting di 18 mag 2024

Motherwell-St Johnstone domenica 19 maggio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Motherwell-St. Johnstone (domenica 19 maggio 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) La stagione del Motherwell è già finita mentre il St. Johnstone può anche evitare lo spareggio salvezza a patto di vincere questa sfida e che il Ross County non batta l’Aberdeen. Ecco il calendario dell’ultima giornata di Premiership. La squadra di Perth ha due punti di ritardo ma una differenza reti migliore per cui a InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
