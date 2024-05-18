Minecraft | Jack Black e Jason Momoa in uno spassoso video per i 15 anni del videogioco

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024)hanno deciso di festeggiare i 15dicon une divertente condiviso su X. Nel filmato i due attori si trovano davanti a una torta, realizzata in occasione del compleanno del blockbuster targato Mojang, in stile voxel. I due si fanno passare una spada e un’ascia per procedere al tradizionale taglio della torta. Siasiafaranno parte del cast del film di, infatti la loro presenza non è per niente casuale. Il film, diretto da Jared Hess e scritto da Chris Bowman e Hubbel Palmer, uscirà al cinema nell’aprile del prossimo anno. Non è la prima volta che...

