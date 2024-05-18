Fonte : oasport di 18 mag 2024

LIVE Usyk-Fury - Mondiale pesi massimi 2024 in DIRETTA | manca solo un match al main event!

LIVE Usyk

LIVE Usyk-Fury, Mondiale pesi massimi 2024 in DIRETTA: manca solo un match al main event! (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.36 Sconfitta per Cordina, grande match di Cacace, si chiude per stop medico. 22.10 Iniziato il match tra Cordina e Cacace. 22.05 Ecco i risultati fino a questo momento: Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace – per i titoli dei superpiuma IBF e IBO Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – per il titolo vacante dei pesi cruiser IBF – tra poco sul ring. Agit Kabayel KO7 Frank Sanchez Moses Itauma TKO2 Ilja Mezencev Mark Chamberlain TKO1 Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab Robin Sirwan Safar UD10 Sergey Kovalev David Nyika TKO4 Michael Seitz Daniel Lapin TKO1 Octavio Pudivitr Isaac Lowe UD10 Hasibullah Ahmadi 22.00 Buonasera e benvenuti alla DIRETTA del match del secolo tra Usyk-Fury! Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti ...
