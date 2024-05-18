Fonte : ildifforme di 18 mag 2024

La Kings World Cup su Sportitalia - ufficiale l’acquisto dei diritti televisivi

Kings World

La Kings World Cup su Sportitalia, ufficiale l’acquisto dei diritti televisivi (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024)  Articolo pubblicato sabato 18 Maggio 2024, 21:01 Sportitalia si è aggiudicata i diritti televisivi della prima edizione della Kings World Cup. Tutte le 55 partite della kermesse, infatti, saranno trasmesse in diretta sul canale 60 del digitale terrestre dal 26 maggio all’8 giugno 2024. La Kings World Cup consiste in un torneo di calcio a L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
