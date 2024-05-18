Ethan Hawke Protagonista di The Last of the Tribe | Un Thriller nell’Amazzonia Brasiliana

| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Hawke in The Last of the Tribe interpreta un poliziotto trasformato in mercenario incaricato di un compito eticamente complesso in una remota regione amazzonica. | ...

Ethan Hawke Ventures into the Amazon for Thriller The Last of the Tribe - Ethan hawke Ventures into the Amazon for thriller The Last of the Tribe - The global impact of Indigenous rights and environmental preservation is at the forefront of the film, seeking international support and distribution.

Universal unveils Five Nights At Freddy's 2 release date... as it pushes back sequels to fellow horror hits M3GAN and The Black Phone - Universal unveils Five Nights At Freddy's 2 release date... as it pushes back sequels to fellow horror hits M3GAN and The Black Phone - The highly anticipated sequel to the surprise horror hit Five Nights At Freddy's finally has a release date. Universal Pictures unveiled a slate of release dates for its collaboration with Blumhouse ...

Universal Dates ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2,’ ‘Woman In The Yard’ & ‘Drop’; ‘The Black Phone’, ‘M3GAN’ Sequels Pushed - Universal Dates ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2,’ ‘Woman In The Yard’ & ‘Drop’; ‘The Black Phone’, ‘M3GAN’ Sequels Pushed - Universal Pictures on Thursday announced release dates for three major genre titles, revealing at the same time that two of its most anticipated sequels will shift on the calendar. Blumhouse’s ...