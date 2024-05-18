Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 18 mag 2024

Ecco il primo trailer di Only Murders In The Building stagione 4

Ecco il primo trailer di “Only Murders In The Building” stagione 4 (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Durante l’evento Disney Upfront, tra le principali novità presentate, c’è anche il trailer della stagione 4 di Only Murders in The Building. I protagonisti della serie comica misteriosa Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez sono saliti sul palco della presentazione per introdurre la stagione 4, che sarà presentata in anteprima il 27 agosto. Nella nuova stagione, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) e Mabel (Gomez) lasciano la loro amata Arconia e l’area di New York. Il primo trailer, che potete guardare qui sotto, spiega perché affronteranno il viaggio attraverso il paese fino a Hollywood e mette in mostra le abilità di negoziazione di Charles. Melissa McCarthy è tra le nuove aggiunte al cast, che si unisce ai già presenti Meryl ...
