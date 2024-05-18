Chawinga | In Malawi mi sono dovuta spogliare in campo per dimostrare che ero una ragazza

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) L’attaccante del Psg Tabithala scorsa stagione è stata capocannoniera della Serie A femminile quando indossava la maglia dell’Inter. Nel suo momento di forma migliore a 27 anni, gioca ora in uno dei club femminili più affermati del mondo, dove continua a segnare tanti gol in campionato e Champions League. In un’intervista a Le Monde ha raccontato di quanto ha dovuto faticare da piccola nel, suo Paese natale, soprattutto per far accettare la sua passione ai genitori.: «I miei mi picchiavano per non farmi giocare a calcio, ma la mia perseveranza è stata più forte» Il tuo senso del gol è una qualità naturale? «Mi è sempre piaciuto segnare tanti gol e ho lavorato duramente per questo. Ma quando ero bambina, giocavo come portiera. Quindi, potrei fare anche altri ruoli in. Dall’anno scorso, in ...

Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final - Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final - Lyon warmed up for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League final by winning its 17th French title on Friday thanks to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the deciding game of the season.

US’ Project Everyone lauds Malawi Finance Minister Chithyola for insightful remarks at Global Goals Dinner - US’ Project Everyone lauds malawi Finance Minister Chithyola for insightful remarks at Global Goals Dinner - Chithyola Banda with Melinda French Gates during the 2024 Global Goals Conference Dinner in DC WASHINGTON DC-(MaraviPost)-The US-based Project Everyone has lauded malawi Finance Minister Simplex ...

My Take On It: I remember Ngwazi Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda…. BOMA lathu! - My Take On It: I remember Ngwazi Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda…. BOMA lathu! - Acts 2:17-18 This week, I come to remember with a bucket load of accolades, the Father and founder of my beloved malawi, Ngwazi Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda; former Life President. Just like my beloved country ...