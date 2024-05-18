Fonte : seriea24 di 18 mag 2024

Anabranch Capital Management intende respingere l’offerta di Forseti III AB agli azionisti di Karnov Group AB

Anabranch Capital Management intende respingere l’offerta di Forseti III AB agli azionisti di Karnov Group AB (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) STAMFORD, Connecticut–(BUSINESS WIRE)–I fondi gestiti da Anabranch Capital Management, LP (“Anabranch”) possiedono azioni di Karnov Group AB (“Karnov” o la “Società”) (KAR SS) da giugno 2023 e attualmente possiedono più di 5,7 milioni di azioni, pari a circa il 5,3% di tutte le azioni in circolazione della Società. Anabranch ritiene che l’offerta di Forseti III AB, pari a 84 corone svedesi per azione, sia di gran lunga inferiore al valore intrinseco di Karnov e intende respingere l’offerta. Disclaimer: le opinioni espresse sono quelle degli autori e di Anabranch Capital Management, LP alla data di ...
