An Unfinished Film - la recensione | la storia di un progetto maledetto

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Ladi An, il documentario di Lou Ye presentato a Cannes 2024 e in arrivo in sala anche in Italia per Lucky Red. Unnon finito, unache sa di ritorno. In primo luogo perché il regista Lou Ye torna a Cannes quindici anni dopo aver vinto il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura per Spring Fever nel 2009; in secondo luogo perché il nuovo, presentato come Special Screening all'edizione 2024 del festival francese, parte da un evento che crea un ritorno al passato. Potremmo dire che Anè ladi un, un racconto in parte personale, ma anche qualcosa di più ampio che ci riporta a un periodo difficile che tutti nel mondo abbiamo ...

Lou Ye to finish ‘An Unfinished Film’ (exclusive) - Lou Ye to finish ‘An unfinished film’ (exclusive) - Chinese auteur Lou Ye is on a mission to finish An unfinished film, which he is presenting as a Cannes Special Screenings, in a way that he set out to make before the Covid pandemic changed its course ...

‘An Unfinished Film’ Review: This Pandemic Portrait of Moviemaking, Loss and Community Is Crushing - ‘An unfinished film’ Review: This Pandemic Portrait of Moviemaking, Loss and Community Is Crushing - In “An unfinished film,” the latest from Chinese filmmaker Lou Ye, this feeling informs the process of making a movie and surviving a pandemic. The two are brought together when a 2020 production is ...

An Unfinished Film, un'operazione sperimentale e insieme storica, che ritorna sul trauma del COVID - An unfinished film, un'operazione sperimentale e insieme storica, che ritorna sul trauma del COVID - 2019: in un vecchio computer riportato in vita, un regista ritrova il materiale girato dieci anni prima di un film mai finito, la storia d'amore fra due ragazzi, e decide di portare a termine il ...