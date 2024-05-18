An Unfinished Film - la recensione | la storia di un progetto maledetto

Lou Ye to finish ‘An Unfinished Film’ (exclusive) - Lou Ye to finish ‘An unfinished film’ (exclusive) - Chinese auteur Lou Ye is on a mission to finish An unfinished film, which he is presenting as a Cannes Special Screenings, in a way that he set out to make before the Covid pandemic changed its course ...
‘An Unfinished Film’ Review: This Pandemic Portrait of Moviemaking, Loss and Community Is Crushing - ‘An unfinished film’ Review: This Pandemic Portrait of Moviemaking, Loss and Community Is Crushing - In “An unfinished film,” the latest from Chinese filmmaker Lou Ye, this feeling informs the process of making a movie and surviving a pandemic. The two are brought together when a 2020 production is ...
An Unfinished Film, un'operazione sperimentale e insieme storica, che ritorna sul trauma del COVID - An unfinished film, un'operazione sperimentale e insieme storica, che ritorna sul trauma del COVID - 2019: in un vecchio computer riportato in vita, un regista ritrova il materiale girato dieci anni prima di un film mai finito, la storia d'amore fra due ragazzi, e decide di portare a termine il ...