AEW | Ricky Starks sogna All In - accantonata l’ipotesi WrestleMania

AEW: Ricky Starks sogna All In, accantonata l’ipotesi WrestleMania (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Fra i più grandi punti interrogativi della AEW al momento c’è l’ingiustificata assenza di Ricky Starks. Si presumeva che l’atleta fosse infortunato, ma i dubbi sono stati fugati da Starks stesso, il quale ha affermato di non essere infortunato e di non sapere il motivo dietro alla sua lunga assenza. Durante un’intervista per WhatCulture Wrestling, a The Absolute è stato chiesto anche se fosse ancora interessato ad apparire un giorno a WrestleMania. Ecco la sua risposta. Tanta voglia di fare “Penso di aver avuto quel sogno di esibirmi sul palco di WrestleMania e poi ho smesso di averlo per qualsiasi motivo. Non per essere negativo o altro, non so perché. Penso che tutti lo sognino, ma la AEW ha la sua WrestleMania, per così dire, con All In. L’anno scorso è stato uno schifo ...
