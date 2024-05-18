AEW | Ricky Starks sogna All In - accantonata l’ipotesi WrestleMania

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Fra i più grandi punti interrogativi della AEW al momento c’è l’ingiustificata assenza di. Si presumeva che l’atleta fosse infortunato, ma i dubbi sono stati fugati dastesso, il quale ha affermato di non essere infortunato e di non sapere il motivo dietro alla sua lunga assenza. Durante un’intervista per WhatCulture Wrestling, a The Absolute è stato chiesto anche se fosse ancora interessato ad apparire un giorno a. Ecco la sua risposta. Tanta voglia di fare “Penso di aver avuto quel sogno di esibirmi sul palco die poi ho smesso di averlo per qualsiasi motivo. Non per essere negativo o altro, non so perché. Penso che tutti lo sognino, ma la AEW ha la sua, per così dire, con All In. L’anno scorso è stato uno schifo ...

