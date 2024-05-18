AEW | Jon Moxley presenzia a sorpresa in uno show della PW Revolver

(Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) La scorsa notte all’interno di un nuovoPW, il campione mondiale IWGP e membro del BCC, Jon, ha fatto una comparsa. Proprio in questo segmento in cui è stato protagonista, Jon ha attaccato e messo fuori dai giochi JT Dunn. Qui la clip. JONED UP AT @PWTONIGHT AND TOOK OUT JT DUNN!! #FRIDAY @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/rtRrmRumVV— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) May 18, 2024

