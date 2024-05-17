Villa privata | l' ultima frontiera degli hotel e dei resort di lusso

- «LIGURIA GATE» Travolto anche il Grand Hotel di Porto Venere : sotto sequestro anche l’ex ostello e il resort a Palmaria
Porto Venere, Palmaria, Cinque Terre: le speculazioni dei fratelli Paletti vicini a Cozzani, il capo di Gabinetto di TotiPorto Venere, Palmaria, Cinque Terre: le speculazioni dei fratelli Paletti vicini a Matteo Cozzani, il capo di Gabinetto di ...
- «LIGURIA GATE» Travolto anche il Grand Hotel di Porto Venere : sotto sequestro anche l’ex ostello e il resort a Palmaria
Porto Venere, Palmaria, Cinque Terre: le speculazioni dei fratelli Paletti vicini a Cozzani, il capo di Gabinetto di TotiPorto Venere, Palmaria, Cinque Terre: le speculazioni dei fratelli Paletti vicini a Matteo Cozzani, il capo di Gabinetto di ...
- IHG Hotels & Resorts and NOVUM Hospitality sign agreement that doubles IHG's hotel presence in Germany - launches Holiday Inn - the niu collaboration - and debuts Garner and Candlewood Suites brands
LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG hotels & Resorts (IHG) and NOVUM Hospitality announce a long-term agreement that will double IHG's presence in Germany to more than 200 hotels in almost 100 cities through an exciting ...
Hotelier checks in for ITV mystery show - hotelier checks in for ITV mystery show - As a "who-got-it" contest, The Fortune hotel airs on ITV1 and ITVX for eight 60-minute episodes from Monday, May 13 at 9pm until May 23 and is hosted by Stephen Mangan, with the show being previewed ...
California woman explains neighborhood revolt against disruptive Airbnb renters: We're not a hotel - California woman explains neighborhood revolt against disruptive Airbnb renters: We're not a hotel - California resident Christina Nigrelli spoke to Fox News Digital about her group the Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition to ban un-hosted short-term rentals.
Gli Hotel più belli d’Italia sono questi, secondo la guida Michelin - Gli hotel più belli d’Italia sono questi, secondo la guida Michelin - Aman Venice, lusso e storia nel cuore di Venezia Nel cuore di Venezia, all’interno del maestoso Palazzo Papadopoli, si trova l’Aman Venice, un urban resort di lusso che offre un’esperienza unica.