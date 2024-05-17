Villa privata | l' ultima frontiera degli hotel e dei resort di lusso

(Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) A chi non basta più una cinque stelle per godersi una vacanza da re, a loro (ma forse anche a qualcun altro) ha pensato chi ha impreziosito alberghi a 5 stelle econ ville grandiose ridecorate in stile contemporaneo e con tutti i comfort e i lussi desiderabili per un soggiorno con i fiocchi. Insomma, piacciono sempre più le piccole magioni in campagna, in collina o al mare ma super esclusive, isolate e ideali per chi ha bisogno di staccare da tutto ma sente l’esigenza di conservare i servizi di un albergo principesco potendo poi utilizzare i servizi della struttura collegata. Quiete, riservatezza ed esclusività insomma perché il nuovoè proprio la privacy. Anche se vuoi organizzare feste indimenticabili a bordo piscina o in spiaggia al tramonto. Queste sono le soluzioni più cool del momento. Palazzo di Varignana, ...

LONDON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG hotel s & Resorts (IHG) and NOVUM Hospitality announce a long-term agreement that will double IHG's presence in Germany to more than 200 hotel s in almost 100 cities through an exciting ...

Hotelier checks in for ITV mystery show - hotelier checks in for ITV mystery show - As a "who-got-it" contest, The Fortune hotel airs on ITV1 and ITVX for eight 60-minute episodes from Monday, May 13 at 9pm until May 23 and is hosted by Stephen Mangan, with the show being previewed ...

California woman explains neighborhood revolt against disruptive Airbnb renters: We're not a hotel - California woman explains neighborhood revolt against disruptive Airbnb renters: We're not a hotel - California resident Christina Nigrelli spoke to Fox News Digital about her group the Long Beach Safe Neighborhood Coalition to ban un-hosted short-term rentals.

Gli Hotel più belli d’Italia sono questi, secondo la guida Michelin - Gli hotel più belli d’Italia sono questi, secondo la guida Michelin - Aman Venice, lusso e storia nel cuore di Venezia Nel cuore di Venezia, all’interno del maestoso Palazzo Papadopoli, si trova l’Aman Venice, un urban resort di lusso che offre un’esperienza unica.