- Calcio : Bayern. Tuchel conferma addio "No accordo per continuare"
Nessun dietrofront, "ci atteniamo a quanto deciso a febbraio" MONACO DI BAVIERA (GERMANIA) - "Questa è la mia ultima conferenza stampa da allenatore del Bayern Monaco. Quello che è stato deciso a febbraio vale ancora". Thomas Tuchel, alla vigilia ...
- Bayern Monaco : Tuchel conferma l’addio in conferenza stampa
Thomas Tuchel non sarà l’allenatore del Bayern Monaco nella prossima stagione. Lo ha confermato lo stesso tecnico tedesco nella conferenza stampa alla vigilia della partita con l’Hoffenheim “L’accordo di febbraio resta, non abbiamo trovato ...
- Tuchel : «Questa è la mia ultima conferenza come tecnico del Bayern Monaco»
Thomas Tuchel aveva annunciato a febbraio che non sarebbe più stato l’allenatore del Bayern Monaco nella prossima stagione. La dirigenza, dopo aver virato su alcuni nomi, aveva però deciso di voler riconfermare il tecnico tedesco. Decisivi erano ...
Tuchel ANNUNCIA: «Contatti con il Bayern Monaco, la scelta sul FUTURO è QUESTA» - tuchel ANNUNCIA: «Contatti con il bayern Monaco, la scelta sul FUTURO è QUESTA» - Thomas tuchel ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia dell’ultima partita di Bundesliga contro l’Hoffenheim. L’allenatore ha annunciato ufficialmente la sua scelta sul futuro con il bayern Monaco ...
Tuchel glaubt: Goretzka hat „nach wie vor eine Resthoffnung“ – Zuspruch für Trapp & Hofmann - tuchel glaubt: Goretzka hat „nach wie vor eine Resthoffnung“ – Zuspruch für Trapp & Hofmann - bayern-Trainer Thomas tuchel ist überzeugt, dass Leon Goretzka die Heim-Europameisterschaft für sich noch nicht ganz abgeschrieben hat. „Ich glaube, dass er nach wie vor eine Resthoffnung hat. Es kann ...
"Bin froh, dass ich hart geblieben bin": Thomas Tuchel pochte auf Transfer von Harry Kane zum FC Bayern München - "Bin froh, dass ich hart geblieben bin": Thomas tuchel pochte auf Transfer von Harry Kane zum FC bayern München - Auf seiner letzten Pressekonferenz als Cheftrainer des FC bayern München hat sich Thomas tuchel stolz gezeigt, im vergangenen Sommer auf einen Transfer von Stürmer Harry Kane gepocht zu haben.