The Race Of Love | Vincenzo Bocciarelli a Cannes

Roma, 17 mag. (askanews) – approda al Marchè du Film del Festival di Cannes The Race of Love, film romance prodotto da Enrico Pinocci, diretto da Alfio D’Agata, con un cast internazionale: Ciara Hanna (Stars Feel Again, Stars Feel Alabama, Power ...
Non solo Siena per il direttore artistico Vincenzo Bocciarelli, pronto a debuttare al Festival del Cinema di Cannes con il film ’The Race of Love’. La ’prima’ è prevista venerdì 17 e la pellicola verrà distribuita in 80 Paesi. Si tratta di una ...
