The Race Of Love: Vincenzo Bocciarelli a Cannes (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) L’attore Vincenzo Bocciarelli sarà oggi a Cannes insieme ai protagonisti di The Race of Love, il film romance prodotto dalla Movie on Picture di Enrico Pinocci e diretto da Alfio D’Agata. Chi compone il cast di The Race Of Love? Nel cast, oltre a Bocciarelli troviamo: Ciara Hanna (Stars Feel Again, Stars Feel Alabama, Pawer Rangers Megaforce), Thomas Gipson (Love’s Fast Lane, Burning Lies), Blanca Blanco (Eye for eye, Bettayed), Letizia Pinocci (Mission Possible, 6 Children & 1 Grandfather) e Harmony Mc Elliot (You Can Do Better, Life Whack) e Romano Pigliacelli (4 Teen). Trama The Race of Love narra di James, single per scelta, e Judy con una vita complicata a causa del suo lavoro che ...
