The Movie Critic, il presidente di Columbia sostiene Quentin Tarantino: "Vuole un ultimo film significativo" (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Quentin Tarantino ha abbandonato il film The Movie Critic, che doveva essere il suo ultimo film, e il presidente di Columbia Pictures sostiene la sua scelta. Tom Rothman, a capo di Columbia Pictures, ha commentato la scelta di Quentin Tarantino che ha abbandonato lo sviluppo del film The Movie Critic. Il progetto sembrava destinato a entrare nella fase delle riprese tra pochi mesi e avrebbe dovuto avere come protagonista Brad Pitt, che avrebbe ripreso il ruolo di Cliff Booth dopo C'era una volta... a Hollywood. Il rispetto per la scelta presa Rothman, intervistato da Deadline, ha sostenuto le scelte di ...
