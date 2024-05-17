Fonte : movieplayer di 17 mag 2024

The Girl with the Needle - la recensione | quando il dramma diventa manierismo

The Girl

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

The Girl with the Needle, la recensione: quando il dramma diventa manierismo (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) La recensione di The Girl with the Needle: Magnus von Horn parte da una storia vera per un film che si rifà all'espressionismo tedesco, caricando l'estetica ma restando comunque in superficie. Presentato a Cannes 77. Magnus von Horn tenta diverse strade per dare solidità a The Girl with the Needle. Ci prova, ottenendo risultati costantemente alterni. Riesce ad essere necessariamente cinematografico, cercando la strada tipica dell'espressionismo (e le orrorifiche maschere che aprono il film ne sono un esempio), e cercando anche l'effetto di una regia presente e pressante, che racchiude l'immagine nel formato 4:3 (sempre efficace, ma oggi forse un po' troppo abusato). In più, c'è il bianco e nero. Paradigma cinematografico per antonomasia, scrupolo artistico, ma anche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: girl with

Suspect killed by Logan police had arranged to meet with undercover officer posing as girl - Suspect killed by Logan police had arranged to meet with undercover officer posing as girl - The man killed during an incident with the Logan Police Department had been in communication with an undercover officer posing as an underage girl.Officials hav ...

Remember Hrithik Roshan's younger brother Amit aka Abhishek Sharma from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Here's how he looks now... - Remember Hrithik Roshan's younger brother Amit aka Abhishek Sharma from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Here's how he looks now... - Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood debut in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' alongside Ameesha Patel was celebrated by fans for their on-screen chemistry. Another beloved ...

Mullet Mad Jack Review: Save the girl, save the world - Mullet Mad Jack Review: Save the girl, save the world - However, for the topic at hand with Mullet Mad Jack, this is very much the opposite. Mullet Mad Jack is a short, simple, and over-the-top game and this review should help you get off the fence. The ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.