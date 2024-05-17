Thai Court Orders Seizure of Over $10 Million in Assets from Ex-DSI Chief Following NACC Probe

- Freen - l'idolo della Gen Z in Thailandia - premiata dal Red Sea International Film Festival a Cannes
L'attrice è tra le protagoniste di Women in Cinema, l'evento dedicato a promuovere le donne dell'industria cinematografica
- Dengue - dopo Pesaro un altro caso a Colli al Metauro : torna dal viaggio in Thailandia e viene ricoverata
Pesaro dopo il caso segnalato a Pesaro di un giovane residente in via Cavallotti colpito da Dengue e che l?altra notte ha fatto scattare la profilassi in parte della zona mare e a ridosso del...
- Head of Transparency Thailand Foundation supports the Thai government in reforming the justice system and regulatory guillotine to completely eradicate corruption
(Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - The Head of Transparency Thailand Foundation (TTF) points out Thailand must reform the justice system and improve outdated or obstructive laws, while also reducing the use of ...
Toyota tests new EV pickup truck ahead of mass production in Thailand - Pickup trucks make up more than half of total vehicle sales in thailand, a critical market for Toyota that has been flooded by a wave of Chinese electric vehicle makers and where the Japanese auto ...
Explore Copenhagen's Culinary Gem: Khun Juk Oriental, Winner of the 2023 Thai Select Signature Award and Esteemed Taittinger Ambassador - At the heart of Khun Juk Oriental is Chef Charoon Chareonrum, whose remarkable journey from humble beginnings in a small province of Buriram, thailand to establishing the renowned thai restaurant in ...
Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale - After rushing to decriminalise the drug to boost its agriculture and tourism sectors, the government is having second thoughts ...